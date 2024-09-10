What Would a Brooklyn Nets-Jimmy Butler Pairing Look Like?
Chasing aging stars in their mid-30s isn't the prototypical way of rebuilding a franchise back to contention. In fact, it's often never encouraged. Thanks to some mastermind maneuvering from general manager Sean Marks, the Brooklyn Nets may be able to commit the cardinal sin without repeating mistakes from the past.
The luxury the Nets possess is they essentially own the future of both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. Thanks to dealing Mikal Bridges and Kevin Durant, Brooklyn would be set in terms of draft capital if they didn't even have their own picks. This creates wide-spanning leeway if the franchise opts to make a splash move.
That splash would be Jimmy Butler. Miami's 34-year-old superstar led the Heat back to the NBA Finals for a second time just two seasons ago, and has proven he still has plenty left in the tank. If Butler's "fondness" for Brooklyn develops into a desire, what would a potential pairing look like?
Moneywise, there's going to have to be compromise on both sides. Enterring his mid-30s, Butler will want security. The Nets will want a short deal to provide future flexibility. It is possible that he will be in search of a max contract, but the odds of Butler securing that kind of deal at his age are low. A two-year $100 million agreement should appease he and the organization.
The on-court fit would have to be discovered by new head coach Jordi Fernandez, who the Nets should have full confidence in doing so given his impressive track record.
In years past the Nets' blokcbuster moves have failed, but if in the right position come next summer, a Butler-Brooklyn marriage could be scary for the rest of the Eastern Conference.
