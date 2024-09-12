What Would a Cam Thomas Extension Look Like?
Amid only his third season in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was one of just 38 players last season to average more than 20 points per contest. He was also tied for the third-youngest.
His 22.5 a night, an 11.9 upgrade from 2022-23, led the Nets as a whole. And with Mikal Bridges now departed to the New York Knicks, there's a good chance that number climbs even further.
The 10.8 shots Bridges took each game are now up for grabs, creating even more opportunity for the rebuilding Brooklyn. Thomas has the chance to earn Tyrese Maxey-level numbers if he is able to continue to develop his all-around game while keeping up the gaudy scoring numbers.
Maxey signed a 5-year $204M max contract back in July after winning the 2024 Most Improved Player award. Thomas finished seventh in the running for the same award but will be a popular pick in his first season without another bonafide scoring alongside him.
Even if Thomas doesn't take the steps many anticipate him to, he is still someone the Nets will love having around as they proceed with their young rebuild. It's unlikely he'd be handed a max contract, but if he comes even close to what he put on tape last year his cap number will still be high.
The LSU product shared his thoughts on his looming extension earlier this summer in an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
"You definitely think about it, but it’s not something I’m pushing for. Whatever happens with the organization happens. I can’t control that," Thomas said. "The only thing I can control is going out there and playing the best basketball I can play. Whatever happens will happen. I’m not really pressed on it."
"As of right now, I’m not really pressed on it. I want to keep improving my game to get ready for next season."
Regardless of what the final number of his second NBA contract turns out to be, Thomas should expect to be in Brooklyn for years to come.
