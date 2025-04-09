Inside The Nets

What Would Nets Have Offered Mavericks For Luka Doncic?

The Luka Doncic trade still has affected the NBA. Could the Brooklyn Nets have swooped in?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney.
The Brooklyn Nets were idle when the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world by agreeing on a trade that swapped Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Part of why the deal was so shocking was the Mavs' return package only acquiring one first-round pick. Though Davis is a strong player, he is in his 30's and has faced many injuries while Doncic is in his prime at 25 with his entire career ahead of him.

Hindsight is 20-20, but the Mavs might have received a better offer from the Nets if they had just reached out.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes that the Nets could have gotten Doncic for Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, De'Anthony Melton and four first-round picks.

"Brooklyn has up to 12 tradeable first-round picks and starter-level players (Cameron Johnson and Claxton, for example) to offer Dallas. But that does not mean the Nets should go all-in with their draft assets, considering the roster is in the early stages of a rebuild," Marks writes.

"The compensation sent includes all four Knicks first-rounders acquired in the Mikal Bridges deal (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031)."

Basically, Marks could have flipped Bridges, Claxton, Thomas and Melton into Doncic, and even though Brooklyn would have killed its future again, it may have been worth it if Luka was the prize.

In the meantime, the Nets are back in action tomorrow as they take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center.

