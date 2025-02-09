When Will Ben Simmons, Clippers Play Nets Next?
The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a contract buyout with three-time All-Star Ben Simmons shortly after the team was unsuccessful in finding a deal for him before the NBA Trade Deadline.
Simmons, 28, subsequently signed with the Los Angeles Clippers for the rest of the season in hopes of giving the team a boost off the bench as it fights for a playoff spot.
The Clippers have just 30 games left in the regular season, one of which comes against the Nets at the Barclays Center.
That game, should Simmons play, will mark his return to Brooklyn. The matchup is set to take place on Friday, March 28.
Simmons and the Clippers will be seeking a season series sweep over the Nets after the two teams played on Jan. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The Clippers pounded the Nets with a 126-67 blowout.
Jalen Wilson was the Nets' leading scorer with 16 while Day'Ron Sharpe had 12 points and 14 rebounds. They will likely need help like that again when Simmons and the Clippers come to town next month.
In the meantime, the Nets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on YES or stream it on NBA League Pass.
