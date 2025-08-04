Which NBA Tier Do the Brooklyn Nets Belong In?
Last season was a rough one for the Brooklyn Nets, and unless their five first-round picks experience an unprecedentedly rapid rise, they aren’t expected to be much of a contender heading into this season.
While the Nets aren’t the only team in the NBA going through a rebuilding phase, each team is progressing at its own pace. That includes the Nets, who jumpstarted their rebuild when they made the most first-round selections in a single NBA Draft in league history.
In a recent NBA tier ranking by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Kevin Pelton, the Nets were grouped with four other teams in the second-lowest tier, among those considered to be “all-in” on draft positioning.
"They have the four lowest over/under totals for the 2025-26 season at ESPN BET," the article read. "All of these teams are probably at least a season away from competing for a playoff spot, and they'd love to add another top pick first."
Part of Brooklyn's fate for next season involves whether or not Cam Thomas will be returning. Now entering his fifth season, Thomas has been Brooklyn's top scorer over the past two years, averaging 24 points per game last season. Thomas remains a free agent and has reportedly not received much attention in free agency.
If he does return, the Nets would have two productive scorers in Thomas and recent trade acquisition Michael Porter Jr., who averaged 18.2 points per game last season. Porter Jr. will be reuniting with Nets head coach Jordi Fernández, who coached him for several years in Denver and appears to have some interesting plans for how to use him.
Between Porter Jr. and Thomas, the Nets would have some offensive firepower heading into next season.
However, with D’Angelo Russell and Cameron Johnson departing in the offseason, the team lost its top two passers from the end of last year. Even with two solid scorers, Brooklyn will need a reliable distributor to emerge if they want to consistently be effective offensively.
Defensively, the Nets are no slouch either. With Nic Claxton commanding with consistent tenacity, Terance Mann and Keon Johnson serving as strong perimeter defenders and Danny Wolf demonstrating the potential to guard multiple positions, defense shouldn't be a weakness for Brooklyn.
While the Nets may not be a playoff contender just yet, their unique combination of veteran experience and intriguing young potential should absolve them from being considered as one of the NBA's worst teams.