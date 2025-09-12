Who is the Nets' Biggest Rival in the Atlantic Division Over the Past Three Seasons?
The Brooklyn Nets are set up to have a tough season in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division amidst a rebuild. In the past three seasons as a whole, the Nets had a winning record against only one of their division rivals.
Brooklyn has placed fourth in the Atlantic Division each time over the last four seasons. In the 2024-25 season, there was a big difference between the top and bottom teams of the division. Two squads had over 50 wins, and the other three had 30 or fewer.
While the New York Knicks are often seen as the Nets' biggest rival due to their in-state matchups, their recent records indicate a lack of competition. In the foes' last 10 matchups, Brooklyn has an 0-10 record.
The closest result from this rivalry within the stated time period was on January 21, 2025, where New York won 99-95. D'Angelo Russell contributed 23 points and 10 assists for Brooklyn, but it wasn't enough to overcome Karl Anthony-Towns, who scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
The Nets have not fared much better against the Boston Celtics, with a 1-9 record in their last 10 contests. The last time Brooklyn grabbed a win was on March 3, 2023, in a game where Mikal Bridges put up 38 points and 10 rebounds.
Getting into some of the closer competitions in recent history, in the last 10 games against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets are 4-6. Last season, the series was split at 2-2, with the 76ers winning the last two matchups.
The only team that Brooklyn has a winning record against in its last 10 games is the Toronto Raptors. Despite losing the last 3 games, the Nets claimed a 6-4 record over the Raptors.
Brooklyn and Toronto are both in the process of rebuilds, but the Raptors have had a few more seasons to use. Now that they have a true Big 3 of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram, they could challenge for a playoff spot.
It's a toss-up between Toronto and Philadelphia for who has made the best matchups in recent history and will continue to do so into this season. Examining the margin of victory in both teams' last 10 matchups against Brooklyn, it seems that Toronto has been involved in the most competitive games. The Nets are at a 65-point deficit against the 76ers and a 23-point deficit to the Raptors despite having a winning record over the past three seasons.