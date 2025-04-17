Who’s Poised to Be the Brooklyn Nets’ Next Summer Breakout Star?
After establishing a clear direction by trading Mikal Bridges to the Knicks last summer, the Brooklyn Nets enterred the 2024 NBA Draft without a single selection—but they didn't need one. General manager Sean Marks had constructed a roster packed with young, untapped talent to compensate for the franchise's lack of draft capital.
Previous draftees Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, Tyrese Martin and Dariq Whitehead headlined the Nets' summer league roster, giving fans a glimpse of Brooklyn's young core. All four players went on to evolve into key contributors in the 2024-25 campaign—none better than Wilson.
The former-second-rounder out of Kansas won the 2024 Summer League MVP award, paving the way for Wilson to become a go-to man off the bench in Jordi Fernandez's rotation. He averaged 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, exhibiting significant value for a second-round selection.
Heading into the first offseason post-rebuild commitment, what young piece could follow a path similar to Wilson's? Look no further than former Gonzaga star Drew Timme.
After dominating in the G League, Timme earned a two-year contract from the Nets—appearing in nine games to close out the season while averaging 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. There were some growing pains, but Timme's high-energy style of play fit perfectly in Fernandez's system. However, more importantly, Timme was fearless. Regardless of his matchup, the moment never seemed too big. Sure, there were growing pains, but Timme continuously flashed the skillset that made him a college basketball star. And, all of his success came after spending barely even a month in Brooklyn.
Give him a full offseason in Fernandez's player development program, and Timme could be the Net to replicate Wilson's surge from a year ago. Due to his lack of experience, he appears to be a shoo-in for a spot on this year's summer league roster. He'll potentially be alongside Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne, and Tosan Evbuomwan, creating continuity between the end of the regular season and summer league.
While obviously not guaranteed to break out, Timme's past performances compounded by his relentless work ethic could merit the Nets their next rising star.