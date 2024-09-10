Who Will Be Nets' Best Player in 2027?
The Brooklyn Nets could go in many different directions over the next several years, and it remains to be seen exactly how the foreseeable future will go for them.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey identified who he believed would be the best player on each team's roster in the next three years, and while he made the argument for potential No. 1 overall pick in 2025 Cooper Flagg, he gave Cam Thomas the honor out of those on the team currently.
"If you did have to pick someone from this roster, it might be soon-to-be-23-year-old Cam Thomas, who had four 40-point games and averaged 22.5 points per game in 2023-24," Bailey writes. "There's still a long way to go for Thomas in terms of playmaking, defense and shot selection, but natural scorers like him aren't easy to find."
Thomas is a fantastic scorer, but the fact that he is the best player on one of the worst projected teams in the league is a sign that he probably shouldn't be a top option. If he were a third or fourth option, perhaps that would give the Nets enough firepower to make a run at contending.
That's why they face a dilemma when his contract expires at the end of the season. He'll warrant top dollar, but it could muddy the future for the Nets over the next several years.
But like Bailey said, players like him don't grow on trees and the Nets should be fortunate to have him and his potential.
