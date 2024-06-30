Who Will Be Joining the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas for Summer League?
Young prospects are ready to showcase their talents at the 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas, a tournament that will host a total of 76 games throughout the course of 11 days. The top four teams from each team's first four games will move on to the playoffs. The winning percentage of each team in their first four games will determine which four teams advance to the playoffs, with some teams using a tiebreak as a decisive factor.
According to Josh Goodwin of Executive Sports Management, David Muoka will join the Brooklyn Nets for the Summer League. For the Long Island Nets last season, the Brooklyn Nets G League Affiliate, Muoka played in 33 games. He came over from the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, the team that drafted him in the 2023 G League Draft.
Muoka will be joining a roster that already consists of Dariq Whitehead, Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, Mark Armstrong, and KJ Jones in Vegas. Potential candidates that could also be on the Nets Summer League team including Kennedy Chandler and Jacob Gilyard, two players who played for the Long Island Nets last season.
Chandler put up 14 points and 5 assists in 33 games for Long Island in his most recent campaign. As for Gilyard, he is already on a two-way contract with Brooklyn. In 10 games for Long Island last season, he averaged 10 points and 8 assists on 33% shooting from the field.
