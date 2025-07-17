Who Will Fill the Brooklyn Nets Final Two-Way Spot?
Tosan Evbuomwan and Tyson Etienne hold down two of three two-way roster spots for the Brooklyn Nets, but who will join them? The Nets could go a number of directions.
Brooklyn filled its Summer League roster with a handful of players to compete for the position. It will all depend on what the front office values most. Age, proven talent and overall fit will most likely play a factor in their decision.
Many people thought that forward Grant Nelson would have a good shot to fill the third two-way slot, but he has yet to flash any promising signs. He is only 23 years old, but his stats in Las Vegas do not matchup well with other options.
Through four games, Nelson is averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting a stellar 70% from the field, but has lacked aggressiveness in getting himself more touches. Nelson has also yet to show the capability to step out beyond the arc and knock down three-pointers.
Another option who has come on strong in his two Summer League appearances is guard Quincy Olivari. The 24-year-old was a spark-plug for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Despite not playing in the first two contests, Olivari has been all over the floor to make his case.
In two games, Olivari averages 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. While these numbers look good on paper, his inefficiency might deter the Nets and other teams from offering him a contract. Currently, Olivari is shooting 34.8% from the field and 21.4% from three-point range.
Two more players that have come on strong to end Summer League are guard Caleb Daniels and forward Tyrese Samuel. They are both over 25 years of age, but look more composed than most players on the court in Vegas.
Daniels is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while maintaining fewer than one turnover per game. In his two games, Samuel is averaging 8 points and 2 steals per game. Although he does not contribute from three-point range, he has shown impressive skills in the post.
Since no player has significantly outperformed the competition, Brooklyn will likely consider looking outside the organization to fill the position. Many players in the Summer League have excelled but have no place on their current teams, which creates an opportunity for the Nets to step in.