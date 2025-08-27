Who Will Step Up as the Brooklyn Nets Leader Next Year?
Based on their current roster status, the Brooklyn Nets would have been the NBA’s youngest team last year, and are on pace to be one of the youngest teams in NBA history.
As of today, 27.7% of the Nets roster is made up of rookies, which helps contribute to the team’s average of 23.2 years old.
Last season, Cameron Johnson served as a valuable veteran presence to Brooklyn’s younger players, constantly displaying top-tier effort and professionalism while serving as a positive example to the rest of the team.
According to Nets general manager Sean Marks, Johnson was the glue that (somewhat) kept last year’s team together.
“He’s a voice of reason. He’s well-respected within that locker room," Marks said. "He’s a pro’s pro. So if people can learn from somebody, they learn from Cam Johnson. That’s a great guy to pick up habits from.”
However, the Nets traded Johnson to the Denver Nuggets this offseason in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick.
As Brooklyn searches for a player to help keep the ship afloat during their rebuild, Nets on SI takes a look at one who could step up as the team's leader next season.
That player is Terance Mann.
Although Mann is a newcomer, he is also the oldest player on the team, beating Haywood Highsmith out by two months.
Now entering his seventh NBA season, Mann’s playing experience and relentless effort will be a great example for Brooklyn’s younger players to follow. According to LA Clippers team president Lawrence Frank, his approach to the game is something he wishes all his players could replicate.
"We place tremendous value on the competitiveness, consistency, durability and hard work that T Mann continues to demonstrate year after year," Frank said. “Since we drafted him in 2019, T Mann has turned himself into the ultimate glue guy, a two-way player who takes tough assignments and hits big shots. When we think about the qualities that make a young player a Clipper, we often wind up with a description of T Mann, and we're thrilled he will remain a vital part of us."
While he may not have a reputation for being the most vocal leader, sometimes the best type of leadership comes without having to say a word. When asked about stepping up as a leader next season, Mann explained that it is a role he is looking forward to.
“That's really one of the main focuses I'm going to try and take on with this group,” Mann told Nets Wire's Sharif Phillips-Keaton. “Whatever coach wants me to do, I’m going to do. I've always been that type of player. Just being excited for it."
Johnson may not be able to take over a game offensively the way others can, but anybody who is referred to as a "glue guy" is likely somebody I would want my younger players to learn from.