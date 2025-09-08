Who Will the Brooklyn Nets' Leading Scorer Be?
While the Brooklyn Nets may not enter the 2025-2026 NBA season as one of the league’s top teams, they do have a few players capable of stealing the show with their scoring ability.
The franchise drafted an NBA-record five first-round picks who could eventually grow into consistent contributors, but for now, two veterans seem to be in position to lead the team in scoring.
Cam Thomas
Over the past two seasons, no Nets player has averaged more points per game than Cam Thomas. Some have criticized his output as “empty calorie” scoring, but he puts the ball in the basket.
After accepting a one-year, $5.99 million qualifying offer, Thomas is in a position to pick up where he left off last season before shutting his season down due to a hamstring injury. Last season, he averaged career highs in points (24.0), assists (3.8), and rebounds (3.3), but appeared in just 25 games.
Most of the distributors on Brooklyn's roster are either rookies or relatively inexperienced players, so it will work in Thomas's favor that he is comfortable creating his own shot off the dribble while getting to the spots that he is most comfortable in.
Michael Porter Jr.
As Brooklyn’s most established offseason acquisition, Porter Jr. will likely also carry a significant offensive load as the Nets’ young players acclimate to the NBA.
Although Porter Jr. was often the third option during his time in Denver, he was one of their top offensive talents and played a key role in helping the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Last season, Porter Jr. logged the most minutes per game of his career (33.7) while averaging the second-most points (18.7) of his six-year NBA career. He has also proven his ability to step up in important moments, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the closeout game of the Finals against Miami.
Final Verdict
Expect Porter Jr. to make a sizeable leap as a scorer, but Thomas seems more suited to be the team’s top offensive player.
In each season of his four-year NBA career, Thomas has improved his scoring numbers. After reportedly receiving little attention during free agency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Thomas enters the season with a chip on his shoulder and establishes himself among the league’s premier scorers. He also has played with many of the people on this team, which should provide him with an added sense of comfort compared to Porter Jr.