Who Would Make the Brooklyn Nets’ 2025 Lottery Pick a Success?
After the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Brooklyn Nets' "ethical tanking" strategy was rewarded with the eighth overall selection. They enterred with the sixth-best odds at landing the top pick, but the fall to eight greatly impacts the caliber of player they likely land. With this in mind, who could Brooklyn choose that would be considered a success?
This year's class is quite unique. Unlike previous classes, 2025 is both top heavy and extremely deep. Theoretically, if the Nets had been given a top-five pick, they'd have the right to draft one of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecome or Jeremiah Fears/Tre Johnson. The fifth-best prospect in the draft has been heavily debated, but the top four players are nearly unanimously agreed upon.
There's been some chatter about either Fears or Johnson falling past pick five, but it's highly unlikely both will be available when Brooklyn is on the clock. If one of them is, obviously that should be the pick. But in the event that they're not, Derik Queen II, Khaman Maluach, or Kon Kneuppel become the best available options. While this is pure speculation, everything is subject to change come draft night.
If GM Sean Marks decides to pick from a pool of Queen, Malauch and Kneuppel, opting for the two formers is the best option. Yes, Brooklyn does need to address its guard spots, but Kneuppel isn't the kind of facilitator the Nets presently need. His player comparisons have included Chris Mullin, former Net Bojan Bogdanovic and current Net Cam Johnson. HC Jordi Fernandez needs a true point guard to round out his rotation, and Kneuppel doesn't fit that bill.
Thus, bolstering the frontcourt may be the easiest path to "success." Queen could develop into a nightmare offensive weapon alongside Nic Claxton, and Malauch allows Brooklyn to move Claxton in any potential trade.
All signs continue to point to a busy offseason for the Nets—one that could revolve around the franchise's desire to add a superstar—but if Marks opts to build through the draft, Queen and Malauch may be the best options available at pick eight.