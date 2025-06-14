Why Brooklyn Nets Should Push to Retain D’Angelo Russell This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets should fight hard to bring veteran guard D'Angelo Russell back this summer, and no, it's not just because the franchise will be retroing the "Bed-Stuy" era uniforms Russell once sported during his first stint with the Nets seven years ago.
Russell reunited with Brooklyn in December of 2024, headlining a trade that sent Doran Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers. After joining the Nets, Russell's points and assists per game averages rose despite seeing his minutes slightly drop. Being one of the more experienced members of the roster, Russell became a vocal leader and appeared to be having fun on the floor again after a frustrating two-year stop with LA.
But now, Russell has a decision to make. He could opt into his $18.7 million player option this summer to run it back with Brooklyn, or he could enter unrestricted free agency and search for a new home.
An extension of the reunion is the best choice for both sides.
The Nets, if Russell walks, would be left with no true point guard in their rotation. Theoretically, Cam Thomas or Keon Johnson could slide over from the two to the one, but both are more combo guard than traditional facilitator. Plus, with four rookies potentially joining the roster this summer, Brooklyn will need Russell's experience to aid in the prospects' development.
For Russell, who has now played for four franchises across his 10-year NBA career, there hasn't seemed to be a better fit for him than the Nets. He made his first and only All-Star team while with Brooklyn and has spoken glowingly about the organization on multiple occasions.
Three months ago, Brian Lewis of the New York Post revealed that staying in Kings County is Russell's preference.
"With the ball in his hands and a leadership role, Russell is believed to have told those around him he wants to stay," Lewis wrote.
What the framework of a Russell extension could look like is unknown, but what is known is that none of the Nets' rivals could pay the 29-year-old like the Nets could. Brooklyn's excess of cap space makes retaining impactful free agents much easier, should that be the route the front office chooses to follow.
NBA free agency opens on July 6 at 12 p.m. EST.