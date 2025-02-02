Why Nets Should Trade Cam Thomas
Cam Thomas has the highest ceiling of any player currently on the Brooklyn Nets roster.
However, when given the opportunity to sign him to an extension, the Nets opted to wait things out until the end of the year, failing to fully commit to Thomas.
That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes Thomas could be dealt ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
"Most of the Brooklyn Nets' business may already be done after shipping out Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder. And though they are clear sellers, their position is somewhat complicated by sitting within $1 million of the luxury tax and the fact that they've (so far) only taken back expiring money in deals," Favale writes.
"The Nets have all the leverage since he'll be a restricted free agent, but if they're worried about bankrolling his next deal, it makes sense to gauge his market now."
Thomas will have the opportunity to have any offer matched by whichever team signs him this summer given his restricted free agency.
That might be part of the reason why the Nets haven't gone forward with him since they have the ultimate control anyway.
Thomas is playing pretty close to a max level when he's on the court. The problem is that he has spent far more time on the sidelines than in the game.
Thomas suffered a hamstring injury in late November that held him out of the lineup for a month. He returned to play on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 to average 24.5 points per game off the bench, but he hasn't been seen since after re-injuring himself.
If Thomas was more consistent in his playing time, he would likely be more of a hot-button trade candidate, or maybe even the Nets would be more likely to sign him to an extension. But for now, he remains a name floating around in rumors.
The Nets return to the court on Tuesday as they take on Alperen Sengun and the red hot Houston Rockets in their annual trip to the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.