Why Cam Thomas' Market Remains Quiet Despite Scoring—A Nets Analytics Breakdown
If the average NBA fan were to be asked why there's essentially no interest in a 23-year-old restricted free agent who averaged 24 points per game the season prior, they'd likely assume it was due to some sort of off-court concern. That's not the case for Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.
Since entering the league in 2021, Thomas has done nothing but work on his craft, resulting in the development of one of the best isolation scorers in recent memory. He's professional, well-spoken and has a limited injury history outside of the 2024-25 campaign. So, why aren't teams lining up to try and pry him away from Brooklyn?
In the modern NBA, versatility is vastly important. Teams seek players who can play and guard multiple positions while targeting well-rounded skillsets. That desire could very well be why there's been no traction on contract negotiations for Thomas.
He has a career defensive rating of 118, per Statmuse, marking Thomas as one of the least effective defensive players in the league. His playmaking ability is also lackluster, emphasized by his league-low 13.9% AST% in 2024–25 despite high usage.
But, man, can he score.
These analytics aren't being included to discount Thomas' young career—in fact, it's the opposite.
Since being drafted by Brooklyn in 2021, Thomas has best been used as a microwave. He spent the early stages of his professional days coming off the bench as a spark plug, but as the Nets' talent pool diminished, Thomas was thrust into a starting role.
However, now that Brooklyn is amid a complete rebuild, the franchise needs a face. And, with the right individual player development sessions, Thomas could become just that.
Maybe the Nets' rivals don't see it, but Thomas' ceiling is exponentially high if he can address his inefficiencies in playmaking and on defense. Luckily for him, his head coach is one of the best developers of young talent in the entire league.
So no, maybe for outside teams, Thomas isn't worth investing $20-$25 million into. But for Brooklyn, the possibility of nurturing a homegrown talent into an all-around star isn't something it can afford to pass on right now.
And, be sure to realize Thomas has heard all the noise surrounding his game this summer. He'll presumably be back with the Nets next season with something to prove, and if he proves it, he can show why there should've been far more interest when he was available.