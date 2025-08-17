Why Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams Still Haven’t Signed With the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets continue to make moves, while those that came in the early stages of the 2025 NBA offseason have yet to become official. Once free agency officially opened in late June, Brooklyn renounced its rights on restricted free agents Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe. The two would later be brought back, agreeing to two-year, $12 million deals. Yet, Williams and Sharpe haven't put pen to paper.
Why is this? Isn't it slightly strange that two transactions that were agreed to nearly two months ago have yet to become official? Well, not at all.
This is all part of a game being played by the Nets' front office. They want to maintain complete cap flexibility throughout the summer—hence the recent addition of Haywood Highsmith—to be prepared in case an unexpected proposal is flung their way.
Cam Thomas' ongoing contract dispute also factors in here. While there hasn't been much traction toward a new deal for the 23-year-old, the longer the franchise can delay the Williams and Sharpe signings, the more flexibility it possesses in negotiations with Thomas and in structuring their roster moving forward.
The trade for Highsmith is a perfect example of Brooklyn's thinking here. Now, he did crowd things slightly in terms of personnel, as he added another guaranteed contract into the fold that the Nets will eventually have to decide on whether to keep or move. But that's a conversation that should be held closer to the regular season.
So, there's really no need to panic. No team will be swooping in and stealing Williams or Sharpe at the last second. Both will be Nets next season—barring another unforeseen trade—on bargain deals while continuing their development under Head Coach Jordi Fernandez. It just may take a few weeks while Brooklyn hashes out its issues with Thomas before an official announcement is made.
Now, predicting a timetable for that sort of thing could be extremely difficult. It seems Thomas has plenty of influence on when Williams and Sharpe may get to sign, which could take a while. And if he remains a free agent come training camp, then things really get complicated.
But hopefully for Nets fans, the situation never reaches that point. Brooklyn is approaching this summer in a very unique and future-minded way, and it'd be a shame to see all of its positive moves erased by a fumbling of either Thomas, Williams or Sharpe's contracts.