Why More Nets Trades Should Come Amid New Signings
Heading into training camp, the Brooklyn Nets still have plenty of work to do regarding the roster. At the moment, there are 24 training camp invitees, which is three over the 21-person limit.
Regarding the 15-man roster, the Nets are also over that limit, with 19 players currently on standard NBA contracts. That number increased yesterday when Brooklyn traded cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kobe Bufkin. The Nets have also signed David Muoka, but he will likely be in the G League.
Brooklyn will have to navigate its roster concerns while taking into account the salary floor. The Bufkin signing put the team over the floor, but after potential moves, the Nets could go back under and face consequences that could affect next year's payroll.
On the topic of trades, expect them to come if the Nets don't outright cut a plethora of players to reach the roster limit. Brooklyn has already made a few this offseason, acquiring Bufkin, Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith via such transactions.
The Porter and Mann trades were necessary, as the Nets took back draft picks along with players who could build trade value with the team. However, the Highsmith trade has many scratching their heads, believing he will be flipped before or at the beginning of the season.
The Nets took back a 2032 second-round pick along with the veteran, but they also gave up a 2026 second-rounder as well. The move doesn't make too much sense on the surface, which is why the 28-year-old could get flipped to a playoff team more suited for his play style.
Other Brooklyn players such as Keon Johnson, Drew Timme, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin are at risk of being cut, but they also hold some sort of trade value. Perhaps the Nets will end up trading a guy like Timme or Johnson, who had impressive seasons.
Waiving players would be the easy thing to do for the Nets. They'd get contracts off their hands without having to go through the process of finding a trade partner for each player. However, it's better to at least get back assets, especially for young players or veterans with solid value.
In this case, expect multiple cuts, but don't be surprised if a trade is imminent, especially with a player like Highsmith or Johnson. The goal for Brooklyn should be to avoid penalties and reach the roster limit.