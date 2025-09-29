Why Nolan Traore Could Step Into a Major Role Immediately for the Nets
After the 2025 NBA Draft, it seemed like the Brooklyn Nets could not find themselves off any 'biggest losers' list of the night. The basketball world was laughing at them despite having a league-record five first-round picks.
It should have been a night where all Nets fans were rejoicing as the new era of the franchise started. However, many were criticizing each selection, noting how Brooklyn's class lacked a star scorer to take the reins as the next face of the organization.
Nevertheless, the group has plenty of promise entering the 2025-26 season. It will likely be one filled with losses, but it's another step in the rebuild.
There are some notable holes in this year's roster compared to last. Namely at point guard.
The Nets have plenty of guards, perhaps too many, but they lack a true one. Cam Thomas is the projected starter at point guard, which is drastically different from his score-first play style at the two.
Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft, is a playmaker, but even he has noted that he isn't necessarily a point guard, alluding to playing more on the wing.
That leaves the Nets with an extremely thin point guard room, but it could open up opportunities for some other players, including rookie Nolan Traore. The No. 19 pick from France isn't projected to start immediately, but he could work into a bigger role with Brooklyn's lack of commanding floor generals.
The 6-foot-4 point guard averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 assists per game with Saint-Quentin last season. Once a projected top pick in the 2025 draft, Traore has a knack for getting downhill, finishing at the rim, and drawing defenders for easy kick-outs.
The 19-year-old 's play style could mesh well with Nets stars Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. Both are shooters, with Porter Jr. being more of a catch-and-shoot scorer, which is perfect for Traore's drive-and-kick skillset.
In NBA Summer League, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.7 minutes per game. He shot just 30.4% from the field and 14.3% from three, but Summer League is never a true indicator of how a prospect will turn out.
Don't expect Traore to get big minutes right off the bat, but take note of how head coach Jordi Fernandez incorporates him in the offense. With an emphasis on development, the Nets could give him big opportunities in his rookie season.