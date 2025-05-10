Why Sean Marks Finished 8th in NBA Executive of the Year Voting
The Brooklyn Nets hold the sixth-best odds to land the top pick in Monday's draft lottery in Chicago after finishing the 2024-25 campaign 26-56—the sixth-worst record in the entire NBA.
While the record may indicate this past season was a "failure," GM Sean Marks' counterparts recognized the success he enjoyed despite operating in a rebuilding situation.
Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder took home the title of executive of the year—and for good reason. The Thunder were the most dominant team this season, largely due to moves Presti has been pulling off for years now. Cleveland's Koby Altman (six first-place votes) came in second place, followed by Detroit's Trajan Langdon (six first-place votes), Houston's Rafael Stone (four first-place votes), LA Clippers' Lawrence Frank (one first-place vote) and Los Angeles Lakers' Rob Pelinka (one first-place vote).
Golden State's Mike Dunleavy finished seventh, and Marks, tied with Boston's Brad Stevens—the 2024 recipient of the award—took eighth place. Every single executive outside of Marks watched their respective squads play meaningful basketball in the month of April, a testament to the Brooklyn GM's ability.
Marks turned Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith into important hauls—generating six second-round picks while bringing D'Angelo Russell back to Kings County. However, Marks' placement could be justified beyond just the in-season moves. It seems rival executives are beginning to see the vision Marks and the Nets' upper management had when deciding to enter a complete rebuild last summer.
The hiring of Jordi Fernandez certainly also contributed to Marks' high ranking, a decision that's been praised due to Fernandez's evident impact on Brooklyn's team development.
Despite never having won executive of the year in the past, Marks has long been recognized for his ability. He finished fifth in the voting in 2019, third in 2021 and 10th in 2023.
Heading into a crucial offseason—one where Nets fans may see the franchise attempt a swing for a superstar—Marks' veteran experience will be highly-beneficial for an organization that's looking to turn things around fast.
The offseason officially gets underway at the draft lottery on May 12 in Chicago when Brooklyn learns where its selecting in the lottery for the first time since 2010.