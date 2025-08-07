Why the Brooklyn Nets Must Avoid the Trae Young Trap
At the start of the 2025 NBA offseason, so many were convinced the Brooklyn Nets would at least attempt to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks' postseason ended in ugly fashion, and Antetokounmpo was set to meet with management to discuss his future with the team.
Fast forward over two months, and Antetokounmpo is still a Buck—a reality that isn't currently expected to change.
Now, suddenly, the Nets are being listed as suitors for Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, which makes even less sense than a hypothetical Greek Freak chase does.
Antetokounmpo is an established, perennial MVP candidate. While Young is a four-time All-Star and no doubt one of the best guards in the NBA, he hasn't elevated his name into that conversation just yet. Young is still a phenomenal player, but if you're going to chase a superstar, you can't get much better than Antetokounmpo.
Brooklyn has stayed disciplined this summer, not allowing its combination of salary cap and draft capital to accelerate a potential blockbuster move—which is incredibly smart.
Top to bottom, the Nets' roster seems to still be two, or maybe even three, years away from being ready to compete for a play-in spot. They just drafted five rookies and boast an extremely young core, two aspects that need to be nutured before they're prepared for contention.
While adding Young may lead to a couple more wins next season, it's hard to imagine Brooklyn being able to provide ample compensation without digging into that aforementioned young core. Atlanta would want Egor Demin, the eighth-overall pick in June's draft. It may even want more members of the Nets' draft class than just Demin, in addition to multiple future first-round selections.
That's why, just like in Antetokounmpo's case, Brooklyn's best course of action is to stay away. The front office has operated methodically all summer, each move appearing to be calculated and future-focused. This hypothetical wouldn't be.
Immediately upon the breaking report, the transaction would be labeled a "panic move" by the media—because it would be.
Yes, the Nets do need a franchise face. But they don't need one as soon as possible. Maybe Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf or Danny Wolf emerge as that face. The latter names are less likely, but anything can happen in the NBA.
There's zero reason for Brooklyn to take the Young bait, and if it does, the Nets' version of the Philadelphia 76ers' famous "process" will have officially ended.