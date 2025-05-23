Why the Brooklyn Nets Must Crack the Top 5 If They Trade Up in the Draft
Equipped with four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets are an easy franchise to envision trading up. After dropping to pick eight despite having the sixth-highest odds to land the top seelection, rival teams are preparing for GM Sean Marks to make a move.
There's been some unconfirmed rumblings about the Washington Wizards being willing to move off of pick six, and many fans online have pinpointed Brooklyn as a candidate to be Washington's trade partner. However, with this year's class, moving up two spots without cracking the top five may not be worth the price of admission.
Two of the most polarizing prospects—Tre Johnson and Jeremiah Fears—don't have a guaranteed spot like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey do. Both Johnson and Fears could be selected anywhere between five and 10, depending on who becomes 2025's draft-day riser. If Marks is targeting one of Johnson or Fears, there's a chance the Nets could swap with the Wizards and get their preferred player.
Contingent on what the cost would be to move up, it may be more worthwhile to take a bigger swing into the top five. Then, Brooklyn would be assured to land Johnson or Fears (if that's who Marks is targeting) or potentially V.J. Edgecomb if he falls.
The player pool grows thin past pick five, but that's not a knock on the other prospects. Based off scouting, anyone selected one-through-five appear to be potential superstars/franchise cornerstones. Should Brooklyn stay at eight—or even investigate the possibility of swapping with Washington—a top talent will still be available, just without as high of a ceiling as others posses.
At this point, it's clear the Nets are looking for a face. Now that face could come in a multitude of ways, including trading for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The "Greek Freak's" availability could heavily impact Brooklyn's draft plans, perhaps even in this hypothetical trade up.
When making franchise-changing decisions such as the prospect of trading up for swinging for Antetokounmpo, the Nets must ensure the reward oughtweighs the risk—especially in these still very early stages of a complete rebuild.