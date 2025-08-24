Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Avoid Signing Malik Beasley
It has been a weird and likely rough offseason for NBA free agent Malik Beasley. The last year or so has to have been one of the most interesting rollercoasters we've had in terms of viewing a player's value and reputation when looking at his case.
The 2024-25 season was one that saw Beasley become an elite contributor in the Detroit Pistons' push to the playoffs. He averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds on 43% shooting from the field and 41.6% shooting from three as the Pistons went 44-38, making the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
However, after the season concluded, the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up was investigated for violating the NBA's gambling policies and was brought up on charges. It was one that lasted weeks and prevented him from signing a new deal with Detroit as he remained an unrestricted free agent.
The 28-year-old was recently cleared of these alleged charges, which means he's able to focus on basketball and get back to producing on the floor. The only issue is that he doesn't have a team, and money is tight among teams, as most rosters are already set.
While teams such as the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have been reported to have interest in Beasley, the Brooklyn Nets can offer him the most money, as they have the most cap space of any team.
NBA insider and ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel shut down Brooklyn's rumored interest, and for good reason. While some fans would like to have Beasley's production alongside Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas (barring his contract situation), the signing would have no purpose, and could do more harm than good for a variety of reasons.
Brooklyn's Cap Space
Even after taking on more money after trading Cam Johnson for Porter, the Nets still have the most money to spend at the moment. But here's the thing: they don't need to spend.
Beasley was expected to land a major contract, and he still deserves big money. However, Brooklyn shouldn't hinder its money situation to bring in another player. The Nets are focused on saving money for a potential splash in the future (whenever that may be) and developing youth. Beasley doesn't fit the picture monetarily.
Beasley Hinders Brooklyn's Development
Even if he ends up on a one-year deal, Beasley doesn't fit the timeline. The Nets have a plethora of draft picks for the future, but also have five first-round picks set to take the court this season. Four of those players are guards or wings.
If Brooklyn signs him, he would take away from the development of guys like Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf. He could be a mentor, but it would be smarter for the Nets to focus on giving minutes to the youth rather than Beasley, who could hurt future draft position with his production.