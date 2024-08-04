Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Bring Back Dennis Smith Jr.
The Brooklyn Nets currently only roster two point guards, Dennis Schröder and Killian Hayes, which is underwhelming to say the least. While Schröder is performing extremely well on the global stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he lacks the ability to be a true difference-maker at this point of his career. Hayes on the other hand is a complete wildcard who never lived up to the hype with the Detroit Pistons, but will now try to find his footing in Brooklyn.
Neither appears to be a long-term starting option, which is why the Nets should do everything they can to bring back Dennis Smith Jr. if the price is right. The ninth overall selection in 2017, Smith Jr. has managed to carve out a decent role heading into his eighth professional season. He was decent during his first year in Brooklyn, tallying just under seven points and four assists per contest. It was nothing spectacular, but compared to the Nets' other options, he may be the most viable.
Schröder's sudden re-emergence in Paris was almost certainly something Brooklyn didn't plan on, and could lead to the franchise becoming comfortable with the idea of Smith Jr. walking. The 26-year-old was rumored to be 'under consideration' by the Dallas Mavericks back in early July with no deal ever coming to fruition. Now in the late stages of the offseason with no obvious suitors in sight, the Nets may be able to get him to re-up on the veteran minimum.
There is still plenty of time before the 2024-25 campaign begins, which does allow a rival team to scoop up Smith Jr. if they so choose.
