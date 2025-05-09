Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Re-Sign D’Angelo Russell in Free Agency
Despite being unable to recapture the 2018-19 magic D'Angelo Russell provided the Brooklyn Nets in his first stint with the franchise, the veteran guard was still highly-impactful during his four-month long reunion.
Not only did Russell average 12.9 points and 5.6 assists per game—improving on nearly every statistical category from his 29 appearances with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to being dealt back to Brooklyn—but he looked far happier to be back in Kings County than he ever had in southern California.
Much like he did during his lone All-Star season, Russell again served as a vocal leader—especially for an extremely young, rebuilding Nets roster. Now 29 years old, his veteran presence may be even more valuable than his on-court production, proving why the Russell-Brooklyn relationship should continue.
Russell holds an $18.7 million player option, and if for some reason he doesn't exercise it, GM Sean Marks should work out a long-term deal to secure the guard as one of the franchise's cornerstones. Beyond his locker room impact, the Nets currently don't have a true facilitator. Reece Beekman is still developing, Trendon Watford is set to enter free agency and Keon Johnson is more of a combo guard than traditional point. Unless addressing the position is a top priority with its lottery selection—wherever it may fall—Brooklyn's best option at the one would be to bring Russell back.
And even if Marks ends up landing a prospect like Rutgers' Dylan Harper, having Russell as a mentor would go a long way in said prospect's development. He'd help alleviate any pressure the young rookie faces and be able to convey what expectations come with properly commanding an offense at the Barclays Center.
If Russell walks, he'd leave behind a massive void at the one, essentially forcing the Nets to address the position with one of their five 2025 NBA Draft picks. Regardless of Russell's decision, Brooklyn should select a guard, but having him as a mentor allows head coach Jordi Fernandez to methodically bring the prospect along rather than throwing him immediately into the fire.
Free agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST.