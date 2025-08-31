Why the Nets’ Highsmith Move Mirrors Washington’s Past Valanciunas Signing
The Brooklyn Nets are in the market for salary dumps. They've already acquired Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith this summer, gaining the draft rights to UNC product Drake Powell and a future Miami Heat second-round pick in the process.
What's often lost in the salary dump discourse is the fact that the team taking on the unwanted contract can always flip said player for even more draft capital. That's exactly what Brooklyn may look to do with Highsmith and Mann, depending on how they impact the development of the incoming rookie class.
Mann seems more likely to be a long-term piece than Highsmith, so let's solely focus on a hypothetical Highsmith trade for argument's sake.
The Nets may have agreed to bring on Highsmith knowing they'd move him eventually, which is a very smart move. If it does so, Brooklyn will be following a trend set by the Washington Wizards last summer, adding a solid veteran knowing they'll be traded mere months later.
Washington did just that when it signed Jonas Valanciunas. Not only could Valanciunas serve as a mentor to then-rookie big man Alex Sarr, but he'd be a coveted name at the trade deadline, allowing the Wizards to turn virtually nothing into draft capital. Valanciunas was signed by Washington on July 6, 2024. By Feb. 5, 2025, he was a Sacramento King and the Wizards were two second-round draft picks richer.
The situations are slightly different, considering Valanciunas was a free agent target and Highsmith was a trade acquisition, but the principle remains the same. Bring in steady vets, allow them to build up their value while teaching and mentoring the youngsters, and capitalize by securing potentially important draft capital at the trade deadline. Seems easy enough.
While Highsmith may appear to be the obvious dangle, don't rule out Mann. Both could be absolutely vital to the future of Brooklyn's rebuild from a leadership standpoint, but there's a reality where, come February, contenders are heavily pursuing Highsmith and Mann.
They're the perfect plug-and-play, defensive-minded, experienced wings. They'll have plenty of suitors. The Nets just must ensure, like the Wizards did, that the compensation is appropriate should they decide to move either player.
The combined value of Highsmith and Mann should merit Brooklyn no less than four second-rounders, two apiece. That would bring Brooklyn's total haul—as a result of accepting the salary dumps—to:
Drake Powell, five second-round picks.
Not bad at all.