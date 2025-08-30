Why the Nets Will Miss Tosan Evbuomwan’s Impact After His Departure
The Brooklyn Nets have waived versatile wing Tosan Evbuomwan, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, leaving the Princeton product to search for his fourth NBA team.
Evbuomwan, 24, signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn on New Year's Day and instantly became a reliable member of head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation. He'd finish the 2024-25 season averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in about 24 minutes per night, but his impact transcended what may very well be "empty calorie" statistics.
His impact couldn't be proven through pure nightly averages. The advanced analytics, however, illustrate a better picture of all Evbuomwan did. For what it's worth, he quietly stabilized Brooklyn's offense, posting a 12.9% assist rate with a turnover rate barely over 11%—which is rare efficiency for a combo forward, per RotoWire.
But that's not all. The Nets were about four points better per 100 possessions overall—and nearly six points stingier on defense—when Evbuomwan was on the floor, which highlights the impact he has on both ends of the floor.
Even in a low-usage role, he managed to boast a 53% true shooting mark, showing an ability to space the floor and get to the free-throw line at a steady rate. Had he been a starter for Brooklyn last season, his projected per-40 statline would be something along the lines of 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
As a reminder, Evbuomwan is still only 24 years old. The Nets could've continued to develop and mold Evbuomwan into a lineup staple but instead decided to move on.
This is likely due to Brooklyn's desire to continue adding players via salary dumps in an attempt to gain even more future picks. Since the Nets have added five rookies, agreed to new deals with Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe and traded for Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith, roster spots have become scarce. Evbuomwan getting let go was absolutely a product of that situation.
And he likely won't be the only one. The Nets still have plenty of work to do on their roster ahead of training camp, so it seems unlikely Evbuomwan ends up being the only player who was let go to make way for others.
Now, will the eventual departures be as impactful as Evbuomwan? It's tough to say without any knowledge of Brooklyn's thinking, but probably not, barring an absolutely shocking cut like Keon Johnson or Jalen Wilson.
That said, Evbuomwan wasn't expected to be waived, so theoretically, anyone could be next.