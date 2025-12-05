Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez on Michael Porter Jr.: 'He's Taking Those Mature Steps'

Michael Porter Jr. already has seven games of scoring at least 30 points, a feat he's never accomplished during his time with the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have prioritized running most of their offense around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, limiting Porter Jr.'s touches during his time in the Mile High City.

However, the Missouri product has seemingly stepped into his new role with the Brooklyn Nets without much of a problem, as Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has made it a point to leverage the 6-foot-10 forward's strengths.

"Yeah, I think he's done a good job, and it's been an adjustment for everybody," Fernandez said. "For me to try to use him, use him in an efficient way. Also, see what he does. I think that it's good for players to show us coaches what they're able to do. Mike is not just a floor spacer. Mike can move, Mike can cut. He is really tall, and he can shoot over people, as you guys have seen. He can make tough shots, but also he can create shots for others with all the gravity he creates and the attention he creates, and he puts his teammates in spots, and when he starts talking to his teammates, and he decides what to run, that's what I like the most because then I just have to sit and watch, which is the best thing for a coach. Don't bother them, and let them play."

Fernandez also noted that Porter Jr. is still relatively young, though his priority remains developing every single player on his roster.

"Mike has done a good job," Fernandez said. "He's taking those mature steps, not just as a more of a focal point but also as a leader, and I think that's very important because Mike's 27. It's not like we're just developing the young guys. If they don't get better, it's on us as coaches. I think Mike, from the defense. the rebounding, his stance, his physicality, and then offense, finishing his cuts, letting it fly, I think he's shot more 3s than he's ever shot per game. Obviously, it's a different role, but he has to do that for the team because he's so good and creates attention that helps our offensive rebounding, it helps his teammates, so all of those things are important."

Brooklyn's first five wins of the season came on nights when Porter Jr. scored at least 30 points.