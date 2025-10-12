Why This Season Will be Fun for Brooklyn Nets' Fans
Expectations are not high for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2025-26 season. That doesn't mean fans around the globe should be tuned out of regular-season games, though.
Through three preseason games, the Nets have scored over 120 points in two contests. While they held Hapoel Jerusalem to 88 points, stock should not be taken from that game.
There are many reasons to watch Brooklyn this season, despite them not having the best roster on paper. The rookie class and electric scorers like Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. should make the offense unpredictable and high scoring.
The 2025 NBA Draft is clearly going to be a deep one with late picks like Walter Clayton Jr., Jase Richardson, Hugo Gonzalez and Nique Clifford already looking like solid players. At least 2-3 of the Nets' rookies need to pan out when so many other selections are already looking like future stars.
Analyzing fun Aspects From the First Three Preseason Games
Brooklyn ended last season ranked eighth in the league for three-point attempts per game. Against Hapoel, the Nets took 38 shots from beyond the arc and 69 against the Phoenix Suns in Macao, China, through two games.
Average out those numbers and they are shy of their 39.4 three-pointers made per game in the 2024-25 season. The high number of outside shot attempts did not equate to good efficiency. That has changed throughout the early stages of preseason.
In all three games, Brooklyn has shot over 40% from three. Accuracy from outside peaked in the 132-127 loss to Phoenix Oct. 10. The team shot 48.3% from three on 29 attempts.
There have been many strong individual performances from three as well. Ziaire Williams has shot 5-for-10 through the three games, and Porter Jr. has shot 7-for-15 through that same stretch.
Another aspect that is garnering some excitement is the offensive rebound numbers. The Nets have 42 rebounds on the offensive glass in their three preseason games.
Their current 14 offensive rebound per game average would have been good for second in the NBA last season. Day'Ron Sharpe is, of course, pacing the pack with eight offensive boards.
Getting rebounds off their own misses gives the offense second-chance opportunities, and oftentimes offensive rebounds lead to kickout threes –– a big momentum-shifting play.
Brooklyn's rookies are also starting to look comfortable, which will lead to more fun viewing to watch the young talents grow throughout the season.
Ben Saraf is averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting 8-for-17 from the field during this preseason stretch. Danny Wolf is also looking strong through three games, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
It will be an interesting season, especially if some of the young pieces are further along on their timeline than expected. Either way, this season should mean something to fans, as the season where the groundwork was set up for future success.