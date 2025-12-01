Brooklyn Nets Get Top Scorer Back for Matchup with Hornets

The Nets will take on the Hornets tonight, searching for just their fourth win on the season.

Brooklyn saw some success weeks ago in the form of two wins, but went 0-fer against four Eastern Conference last week. Now, they look to what should be a manageable bout with Charlotte.

The Hornets have been slightly better than Brooklyn this season, largely due to Rookie of the Year frontrunner Kon Knueppel, though they're far from a perfect squad. They, too, have struggled with defensive consistency this year, which has led to the 6-14 record.

If the Nets can play a sharp contest, they could come away with a win.

The injury report is sure to play a factor in tonight's game, as both teams are dealing with injuries to their respective rotations.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Hornets ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Noah Clowney — Available: Left hip

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Terance Mann — Out: Right rib

Michael Porter Jr. — Available: Lower back

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring

Nolan Traore — Out: G League

Charlote Hornets injuries:

Pat Connaughton — Our: Right calf

Josh Green — Out: Left shoulder

Tre Mann — Questionable: Left ankle

Drew Peterson — Out: G League

Tidjane Saluan — Available: G League

KJ Simpson — Out: G League

Grant Williams — Out: Right knee

The Nets injury report continues to be lengthy, though the team gets some good news in the availability of two major contributors.

Brooklyn’s leading scorer, Michael Porter Jr., is officially listed as available after missing two games with back soreness. He’s seeing a career year so far, scoring 24.3 points per game on 48% shooting, with 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Noah Clowney is also listed as available after dealing with a hip injury. He’s started in 13 of 19 games, scoring 12.1 points on 39% shooting overall.

The Nets will be without their second-leading scorer in Cam Thomas, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury that is set to keep him out a few more weeks, as well as Terance Mann, Haywood Highsmith and rookie Nolan Traore.

The Hornets are dealing with their own injuries, which have sidelined a myriad of rotational-level players such as Pay Connaughton, Josh Green, Tre Man and Grant Williams.

The Nets and Hornets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.