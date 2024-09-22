Will Nets Surpass Win Total Set Before 2024-25 NBA Season?
The NBA season is near. Media days will soon take place, and teams will follow those up with training camp. For the Brooklyn Nets, the start of a new season will mark an official new era. They're completely ushering in a new roster.
After trying to compete with what was left from trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets are fully entering a rebuild. So, they are going to get many results on the court as they begin to strip their roster.
The Nets traded Mikal Bridges -- the core of the team a season ago -- to the New York Knicks to begin the roster destruction. More roster moves are on the horizon, and the Nets, on paper, will be one of the worst teams in the league.
Ahead of the season, Brooklyn's over/under win total on the season is 19.5 wins, according to ESPN BET. With that, speculation will ramp up as the season nears.
At face value, securing 20 wins seems easy, right? Not so fast. Brooklyn could secure a legitimate franchise talent in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the upcoming class has the chance to change the organization's trajectory.
The Nets are going to want to finish in the bottom three in the NBA to ensure the best odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery. Last season, the bottom two teams in the NBA (and Eastern Conference) won 14 and 15 games respectively.
To be at the bottom of the league, the Nets might not want to even surpass the 20-win mark, and that's even if it is possible. When trading away their win-now roster, they didn't secure a franchise star or young pieces that have star talent, so they're essentially starting from scratch.
Don't expect Brooklyn to crack 20 wins as they're getting a much-needed franchise reset.
