Would the Brooklyn Nets Repeat History by Chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo?
The year is 2013. Then-Brooklyn Nets-GM Billy King had just acquired All-Star guard Deron Williams, and looked to the Boston Celtics to complete his "superteam." Brooklyn struck a deal for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry—a move that ultimately added another trophy into Boston's case. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were each selected with picks sent in the failed trade, and by 2015, no members from the infamous transaction remained on the Nets' roster.
Eventually, current GM Sean Marks was brought in and managed to turn Brooklyn into a playoff team in just two seasons. However, the Nets opted to capitalize on their quick success and atrractive market, adding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving through free agency before later bringing James Harden in through another blockbuster trade. "Superteam2.0," if you will. That too was a short-lived experiment, one that Brooklyn is still feeling the effects of today.
With both flops in the rearview, it seems history may be doomed to repeat itself again. Sure, there have been countless rumors about Jonathan Kuminga possibly joining the Nets this summer—a move that wouldn't cost Marks any longterm assets. But for whatever reason, Brooklyn has its sights set higher.
While much of the fanbase reveled in the reality that the Nets are finally "embracing the tank"—merely just a commitment to rebuild from within—that reality could be incredibly shortlived. Giannis Antetokounmpo, facing elimination from the postseason tonight against the Indiana Pacers, could soon be suiting up at the Barclays Center. If he expresses a desire to leave, there may not be a team better equipped asset-wise than Brooklyn. Ownership is revered, the front office is solid and the Nets seem to have hit a home run at head coach in Jordi Fernandez. The only issue is the roster.
In need of an influx of talent next to Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson (depending on how his saga unravels), adding Antetokounmpo into the mix just doesn't make a ton of sense. Brooklyn wouldn't be ready to contend for a title as soon as next year, meaning Antetokounmpo could be 32-33 years old by the time the Nets are viable in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo becoming the next face of Brooklyn basketball is an exciting thought, but realistically doesn't make all that much sense.
Neither of Irving (oustide of last season's NBA Finals run), Durant or Harden have found extreme individual success since departing the Nets, meaning the "superteam2.0" hasn't set them back too far. But watching Tatum and Brown—players who should've been members of Brooklyn's roster—hoist the Larry O'Brien has to serve as some sort of deterrent.
If chasing Antetokounmpo is truly the ultimate goal, the Nets may be doomed to prove the old cliché: "history repeats itself."