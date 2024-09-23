Yongxi ‘Jacky’ Cui Seemingly Reveals His Brooklyn Nets Number
The Brooklyn Nets’ new two-way signing Yongxi “Jacky” Cui will seemingly be sporting the number 8 in his first season with the team, per his Weibo profile on Chinese social media.
"Signing with the NBA Brooklyn Nets is a brand new start for me, a dream come true, and an opportunity for me to represent China on the highest stage of world basketball,” Cui wrote, alongside a graphic of him donning his new jersey.
The last Net player to wear this number was Lonnie Walker IV, preceded by Patty Mills, Jeff Green, Tyler Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Former three-time all-star Deron Williams is perhaps best known for donning that jersey with Brooklyn.
Of course, Cui’s basketball idol Kobe Bryant wore 8 for many seasons. Cui has previously said that a Bryant buzzer-beater in 2009 made him fall in love with basketball.
Brooklyn made Cui’s signing official on Sep. 20 following weeks of rumors. The Chinese wing went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, but raised enough interest around the league through his pro experience in China with the Guangzhou Loong Lions and pre-draft process.
The former NBA Academy standout played in Summer League for the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging three points in seven minutes over a tiny three-game sample size. This season will mark a significant step up for Cui, who was much more fruitful in the Chinese league to his credit.
Last season, he averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Cui also converted 36.5% of his threes on nearly five attempts per game, which the Nets hope carry over to the NBA.
“My foundation in the NBA will be as a 3-and-D player,” the Chinese prospect recently said in comments reported by the South China Morning Post. “If I can excel at that, more opportunities will open up.”
Cui will be on hand as Brooklyn’s training camp begins Oct. 1 in New York. Training camp will then temporarily relocate to Southern California prior to a preseason game against the LA Clippers on Oct. 8.
