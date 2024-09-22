New Brooklyn Nets Signing Yongxi Cui: ‘If I Can Excel, More Opportunities Will Open Up'
The Brooklyn Nets officially announced Chinese wing Yongxi Cui as a two-way signing, and the 21-year-old is excited about getting his NBA career underway.
In another batch of comments published by the South China Morning Post, Cui was refreshingly realistic about his early prospects in the league and how he can add value as a two-way player.
“You have to excel at what you can do on the court,” Cui said. “As a young player, you can’t expect to compete for ball control like the starters. When the core players drive and swing the ball out, you need to hit the shot. If you can’t do that, they won’t trust you with the ball in the future.”
Cui appears to understand that he will need to produce on low touches, which winds up being many rookies’ first NBA roles.
“My foundation in the NBA will be as a 3-and-D player,” the Chinese prospect added. “If I can excel at that, more opportunities will open up.”
Cui last played for the Chinese league's Guangzhou Loong Lions, averaging 14.1 points in 99 games. He has also represented his country internationally, most recently in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers.
“I believe the longer I stay [in the NBA], the more I can improve and help both myself and the Chinese national team,” Cui said.
The new Nets signing is hoping to become the latest Chinese NBA player to stick in the league. Brooklyn’s training camp starts on Oct. 1.
