5 Brooklyn Nets Players That Could've Won MVP

The Brooklyn Nets are one of eight NBA teams without an MVP.

However, there are plenty of players in their franchise history that have come close.

Who are they? Let's take a look.

Jason Kidd - 2001-02 Season

Jan 19, 2005; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New Jersey Nets guard Jason Kidd (5) with the ball up the court against the Milwaukee Bucks at Continental Airlines Arena. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason Kidd came second to Tim Duncan after helping the New Jersey Nets go from a 26-win team to a 52-win team in his first season in the Meadowlands.

Many felt J-Kidd was robbed due to the simple fact that he helped transform a laughingstock into a legitimate title contender seemingly overnight with no true alpha by his side.

The Nets' momemtum carried into the playoffs, as New Jersey made the Finals that season and the seasona after.

Vince Carter - 2004-05 Season

Jan 19, 2005; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New Jersey Nets forward Vince Carter (15) in action against the Milwaukee Bucks at Continental Airlines Arena. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vince Carter was arguably the best player in the league in his first season in New Jersey.

However, Carter was accused of tanking his performance and quitting on the Toronto Raptors just before arriving in the Garden State.

VC still got MVP votes because he helped the Nets make the playoffs with a 42-40 record after being over 10 games under .500, but he very well could've won MVP had his ending in Toronto gone better.

James Harden - 2020-21 Season

Feb 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after a three pointer against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

James Harden seamlessly adjusted his game to help blend in with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, scoring the ball with much more efficiency and taking over as the lead playmaker.

Though his points-per-game total was significantly down, the Nets might've unlocked the best version of Harden, as we saw just how well he could orchestrate an offense when he isn't burdened with being the No. 1 scoring option.

Had Harden not hurt his hamstring, there's a very real chance he could've won MVP.

Kyrie Irving - 2020-21 Season

Apr 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court against the Portland Trailblazers during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Irving was simply box office, averaging over 25 points per game on 50/40/90 shooting splits while breaking social media each night with his slick crossover and finishing abilities.

However, his unannounced absence in January significantly hurt his MVP case, but there's no doubt the Nets were getting MVP production from Uncle Drew.

Kevin Durant - 2021-22 Season

Jan 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

KD averaged nearly 30 points per game, helping keep a Nets team with Harden checked out and Irving in and out of the lineup in contention.

Durant was also limited to just 55 games, but when he was on the court, he was arguably the greatest player in the NBA at the time.