Former Nets Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton's New Physiques Have Fans Shocked

Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton were once key parts of the last Brooklyn Nets team to legitimately compete for a championship.

Both were very explosive and quick on their feet, giving them an incredible advantage in transition.

However, recent photos have shown that both former Nets have noticeably tacked on a few pounds of muscle, as both have been mostly known for rocking a skinnier frame.

Kyrie been so Locked in this offseason pic.twitter.com/qtZU3Ag82j — kYle (@KyleMotionnn) September 5, 2026

Irving is coming off a torn ACL, so his decision to work on his upper body could bode well in terms of his ability to finish at the rim without taxing his legs too much.

The three-time All-NBA guard has always been known to be one of the best finishers at the rim, regardless of position. He does not have the size advantage of, say, Victor Wembanyama or Joel Embiid, but his core strength gives him just enough hang time to put the ball in the hoop over the outstretched arms of other 7-footers in his path.

Irving's bigger frame could also allow him to post up against smaller and bigger defenders and better absorb their contact, as he can then either go to his smooth turnaround jumper or shake his defender off the dribble to get an easy two at the cup.

Defensively, a bulkier Irving could also have an advantage, as he should have an easier time standing his ground against bigger defenders and forcing them into more difficult shot attempts.

For as flashy, smooth and quick Irving has been throughout his career, those are all hard traits to carry over into your late 30s, so bulking up could certainly help Irving last until closer to his 40th birthday.

If Irving can maintain his elite dribble and shot creating abilities at all three levels, we could see him return to his elite form sooner rather than later.

For as quick and agile as Claxton is, one knock on his game has always been his inability to protect the rim and rebound at a high level.

Claxton made up for that with his ability to guard all positions and suffocate the perimeter, but his frame and agility gave him an incredible advantage on offense, allowing him to slip to the rim with ease.

It remains to be seen how much athleticism Claxton will lose in his new frame, but at the very least, he should have an easier time absorbing contact down low.