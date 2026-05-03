Brooklyn Nets 2025-26 Season Player Grades: Egor Demin

The Brooklyn Nets made five selections in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. But no pick was under more pressure to perform right away than Egor Demin, the eighth-overall selection.

Demin was the only lottery pick of the bunch, so expectations were high for him as a rookie. With the Nets in desperate need of a primary ball handler and point guard of the future, fans were hoping that Demin would show off the potential to be that down the road. And for the most part, he did.

Demin played in 52 games last season, making 45 starts as a rookie. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. The former BYU Cougar shot a disappointing 39.9% from the floor, but a very encouraging 38.5% from behind the arc. He saw his season cut short due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

One of the biggest knocks on Demin coming out of college was his poor three-point stroke. He shot a dismal 27.3% from three in his lone season at BYU, shooting nearly five threes a game. He shot over six a game last season as a rookie, but raised his shooting percentage drastically. His ability to drain threes consistently and effectively was one of the biggest bright spots for him in Brooklyn.

While the three-point percentage was encouraging, the overall shooting percentage was quite the opposite. Shooting under 40% from the field is simply not going to cut it in the NBA. He has to find a way to be more effective inside the three-point line next season, or defenses are going to make his life extremely difficult.

Demin showcased decent distribution skills and an ability to get on the glass when needed. As a lanky 6-foot-8 point guard, there were times when he used that size to disrupt whoever he was guarding and create some turnovers. There were other times when he very much looked like a rookie defensively. He'll need to find more consistency on that end of the court.

Despite some of the flaws in his game, Demin looked like someone who could be a very real player in Brooklyn for years. He made some clutch threes late in games, showing off a fearlessness that you don't often see in rookies. He has things to work on this Summer. But the raw skillset is there.

Overall, Demin is trending toward being a hit for Sean Marks and this front office, assuming he continues to elevate his game in the coming years. He could be a cornerstone piece for the next winning team in Brooklyn.

Season grade: B