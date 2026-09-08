Brooklyn Nets Could Flip Michael Porter Jr. for Box Office All-Star

Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the Brooklyn Nets is very much in doubt.

Plenty of teams will likely check in on Porter's availabiliy at any point throughout the season, though it might take until the trade deadline for any deal to materialize.

One of those teams could be the New Orleans Pelicans, FanSided's Chris Lambert writes.

"My biggest question about MPJ is how he’d fit into the Pelicans' new defensive-first identity they are trying to build under Jamahl Mosley," Lambert wrote. "We’ve seen Mosley get productive play from bigger wings who have defensive limitations in the past, like Porter Jr. But with the amount of players Mosley is going to have to maximize defensively, is adding another player with clear defensive flaws ahead of a new season doing your new head coach a disservice? Especially because Brooklyn likely would be looking to take Herb Jones back in the deal to help them remain competitive."

Jones would be an incredible get for the Nets, but what if they could land Zion WIlliamson instead?

Porter for Williamson matches up well financially and Williamson would bring a ton of starpower to Brooklyn even if his production doesn't necessarily live up to the hype.

Williamson is still good for a few powerful jams each night that would break social media, and his presence alone would bring life to a Barclays Center crowd that oftentimes goes quiet if a star player isn't in the building.

Williamson is also still just 26 years old and has proven he can still produce when he's on the floor.

New Orleans just never seemed to be the proper fit for the former Duke Blue Devil for a myriad of reasons, so perhaps a change of scenery could do the former No. 1 overall pick well.

One downside, however, is that Williamson and Julius Randle won't be the cleanest fit, as both are power forwards who operate best with the ball in their hands and as downhill forces.

Randle is a capable 3-point shooter but not necessarily automatic from that range, and he's best used as a small-ball center in rare instances.

At the same time, though, the Nets need to consider taking some high upside swings and worry about fit and other concerns down the road.

If Williamson is surrounded with enough 3-point shooting, I have no doubt he could excel on a team that is ready to compete for a championship.