Should Brooklyn Nets Consider Trading Future Picks?

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting spot, and they might need to consider dealing some of their future draft capital soon.

After an offseason filled with change, the Nets are looking to get back into the postseason in 2027. With Julius Randle now on the squad, the Nets are clearly interested in returning to winning basketball.

With an intriguing young core and Michael Porter Jr. alongside him, Randle will be looking to take the Nets back to the playoffs, perhaps in a similar fashion to his tenure with the New York Knicks. Of course, the main reason Brooklyn is getting back to trying to win is because it effectively has no choice, as the Houston Rockets control the Nets’ 2027 pick via swap.

Considering the Nets aren’t a title contender going into this season, it’s a reasonable assumption that Brooklyn could go back into semi-rebuild mode when it controls its picks again in 2028 and beyond. However, if the Nets can become the NBA’s surprise team next season and can prove they’re ready to compete now, they might need to consider going all-in and shipping out some of those future picks.

Since the Nets arrived in Brooklyn they’ve sent out a haul of first-round picks multiple times, both being epic failures. This time around, the Nets wouldn’t necessarily need to put together some absurd package of picks, given the existing young talent on the roster.

Still, if the Nets can make the playoffs next season, sending out some of their first-round picks alongside Randle or even Porter in a sign-and-trade could be what lands Brooklyn its next star. Considering the Nets also project to be a legitimately deep team next season if their recent first-rounders can develop, they may be able to effectively thread the needle between shipping out young players and draft capital to become a contender.

Even if no stars are on the market, it might be worth exploring some of their picks to add high-level starters or role players. Given the general uncertainty about the Nets’ future, Brooklyn might be able to bet on itself while other teams bet against it to Brooklyn’s advantage.

Ultimately, any picks going out would be a risk for the Nets, especially considering the team’s history of sending out first-rounders. Still, the Nets could be ready to enter a new era, and sending out some future firsts could be what brings consistent winning basketball back to Barclays Center.