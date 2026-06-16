Brooklyn Nets Could Target Lakers Forward in Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be one of the few teams with significant cap space this offseason, giving them flexibility to improve their roster that is still searching for long-term building blocks. One player that could be a target now that free agency is on the horizon is Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Hachimura is "believed to be seeking a raise" this summer, creating the possibility that his time with the Lakers could be coming to an end. If he reaches free agency, Brooklyn would likely put in a bid for him in the $15-$25 million salary range.

Hachimura has developed into a reliable scorer during his time in Los Angeles. Last season, he averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range. Hachimura's also been a consistent playoff elevator in the Lakers last two postseason runs. His efficiency and ability to score without needing the ball in his hands make him an attractive fit on nearly any roster.

For Brooklyn, Hachimura would address multiple needs. The Nets lacked a consistent frontcourt scoring option outside of Michael Porter Jr. and often struggled to generate offense from their guards. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Hachimura has positional versatility at either front court position while providing athleticism and floor spacing.

His three-point shooting would be particularly valuable for a Brooklyn team that ranked last in three-point field goal percentage last season. Hachimura's ability to stretch the floor would create more driving lanes for the Nets' guards and make life easier for any future star the franchise acquires. Unlike many high-scoring forwards, he does not require a high usage rate to be effective, allowing him to excel while the ball is still in the hands of their young guards.

Defensively, Hachimura is not an elite stopper, but he has the size to guard multiple positions. Brooklyn has emphasized length and switchability in recent years, and Hachimura's physical tools align with that strategy.

At 28 years old, Hachimura is also young enough to fit Brooklyn's timeline while bringing valuable playoff experience from his time with the Lakers. He has appeared in 41 postseason games and has shown the ability to perform in recent years.

The Nets have cap space and a roster that could benefit from additional shooting. If Hachimura becomes available, Brooklyn should make a serious push to bring him in.