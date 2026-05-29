Brooklyn Nets Draft Profile: Could Keaton Wagler be the Pick at No. 6?

The Brooklyn Nets have the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Although they have been urged to trade the pick, there is still so much star talent at the top of this class. Keaton Wagler could be a good fit if he falls to Brooklyn.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Wagler is unlikely to fall beyond the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5, or the Nets a pick later. A lot will depend on who the Clippers like with their pick.

Wagler will be 19 years old on draft night, and he was the Big 10's Rookie of the Year this past college season at Illinois. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 44.5/39.7/79.6 shooting splits.

Wagler is the whole package as an offensive prospect. How he was ranked the 150th player in his class is mind-boggling, but that’s in hindsight. His ability to get into the paint isn’t just used for scoring –– he’s aware of when he should make the kickout to the open teammate. Wagler has undergone possibly the most growth from the beginning of the season to now among the freshmen in this class.

Regarding his fit with Brooklyn, he projects as a high usage combo guard. Wagler isn't quite good enough as a ball handler or passer to be trusted as a true point guard. He can still set up the offense and slide in nicely next to either Egor Dëmin or Nolan Traoré –– his three-point shooting will allow him to succeed regardless.

Wagler's near-40 % three-point shooting came on 5.9 attempts per game, many of which were off his own creation. The Nets only had three players who averaged more than two three-point makes per game this season, and only one shot better than 38% from deep.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Wagler shot 12/25 in the 3-point star drill. It's a safe bet that his shot will translate.

Another trait that raises his ceiling is the ability to draw fouls. Wagler attempted nearly six free throws per game and has a knack for getting defenders in the air with fakes so he can force contact. Brooklyn ranked 21st in personal fouls drawn per game this season.

Wagler is a dynamic offensive weapon who can develop with the Nets' youthful foundation, and he would provide Brooklyn with a much-needed shot creator and floor spacer if he were available at No. 6.