Brooklyn Nets Exercise Team Option on Malachi Smith

The Brooklyn Nets are keeping one of their late-season success stories around for the near, but possibly not distant future.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Brooklyn will exercise the $2.15 million team option on guard Malachi Smith for this coming season. The contract remains non-guaranteed, giving the Nets flexibility heading into training camp while rewarding Smith for an impressive first campaign on a standard NBA contract.

Smith averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game after his two-way contract was converted into a standard deal late in the season. While those numbers may not jump off the page, they represented the culmination of a journey that few expected when the 26-year-old opened the season with the Long Island Nets.

After going undrafted in 2023, Smith spent time with multiple organizations in the G League before finding his footing in Long Island. His production skyrocketed after taking over primary ball-handling duties, averaging 16 points, seven assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over a 29-game stretch while shooting better than 51% from the field and more than 41% from three-point range. That strong play earned him his first NBA opportunity with Brooklyn on a 10-day contract.

Smith made the most of every opportunity. During his initial stint with the Nets, he averaged 7.3 points while shooting an efficient 53% from the field, 55% from beyond the arc and a perfect 100% from the free-throw line across two 10-day contracts. His strong play ultimately convinced Brooklyn to sign him to a standard two-year contract in early April.

The Nets are now taking a low-risk bet on that success continuing. The road won't get any easier for Smith now that his foot is in the door.

Although the option is non-guaranteed, exercising it allows Smith to enter training camp with an opportunity to compete for a roster spot while giving Brooklyn financial flexibility. General manager Sean Marks has consistently emphasized internal development throughout the rebuilding process, and Smith became a prime example of that philosophy.

With an influx of young talent through the draft and Brooklyn still possessing significant salary cap space entering free agency, competition for roster spots will be fierce. Smith's versatility as a secondary ball-handler and familiarity with Jordi Fernández's system should help his case.

Whether Smith ultimately lands on the opening-night roster or not, exercising his option is another logical move for a Nets front office that continues to prioritize player development.