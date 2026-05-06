Brooklyn Nets Linked to $36 Million Up-and-Coming Wing

The Brooklyn Nets will almost certainly be looking to make significant upgrades to their roster this offseason after an underwhelming campaign.

The organization hopes to land its franchise altering superstar in next year's draft, but it can also look to the trade market and free agency to help bring in young talent with significant upside.

One such name that could be linked to the Nets this offseason is Ausar Thompson, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report writes.

"Ausar Thompson is going to be extension-eligible and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year," Favale writes. "That's not someone the Detroit Pistons will give way. With that said, he's sometimes found himself on the outskirts of the closing lineup. If Detroit flames out of the postseason earlier than expected, he could hit the chopping block as it pursues bigger-time offensive upgrades."

Thompson would fit in very well into the Nets' defensive schemes, which involves a ton of heavy switches, ball pressure, and double teams.

He won't be the offensive sparkplug that will help the Nets get to the next level, but his ability to finish plays could mesh well with the plethora of playmakers that exist on the Nets roster.

Thompson's club option will almost certainly be picked up next season, but with him expected to be a restricted free agent in 2027, the Pistons could look to trade him this offseason to maximize the value they could get in a potential trade.

The Nets are well equipped with multiple first round picks and young players that they could package in a deal with the Pistons to poach the talented defensive wing.

Thompson could be stuck onto the opposing team's best player, especially during the playoffs, as he can take on guards and wings of all different sizes.

He has proven he can handle the likes of Jalen Brunson, who is one of the shiftiest guards the league has to offer.

Thompson can also take on bigger forwards, such as Paolo Banchero, who get downhill with ease and put a decent amount of pressure on the rim.

In today's NBA, you can never have too many wing defenders, especially those who can guard multiple positions and guard the perimeter.

Sitcking Thompson next to Nic Claxton could create poor floor spacing, but the defensive upside of that lineup would be far too good to ignore, especially inside and outside of the paint.