Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Land $239 Million All-Star Forward

The Orlando Magic blew a 3-1 lead to the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

Paolo Banchero's name has been floated around in trade rumors. With Jamaal Mosley out as Orlando's head coach, the Magic could look to make a dramatic overhaul to their roster this offseason.

If Orlando decides to move Banchero, the Brooklyn Nets could emerge as a strong suitor for the 23-year-old All-Star forward, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley writes.

"Brooklyn has an obvious opening for an alpha scorer like Banchero, but it's also flexible enough to construct a more complementary supporting cast around him," Buckley wrote. "The Nets are already well-stocked with ball-movers, and if they can load up on shooters, they could build a better offensive ecosystem than Banchero has had with the Magic."

Banchero slightly regressed during the regular season but elevated his play once again during the playoffs.

Not every All-Star knows how to handle the rigors of postseason play, which is why Banchero could be the star the Nets desperately needs to help them get back towards contention.

Banchero may not have the 3-point shooting skills that some of his counterparts at his position have, but he can still make a lot happen with his knack for getting downhill, put pressure on the rim, and go to work in the post.

The Nets are very much in a position where they need to bring in a star of some sort soon to avoid stagnation in their rebuilding process.

Continuous losing seasons could continue to worsen the vibes in the locker room and hinder some of the younger players development.

An idea that has been floated around recently is Banchero for Michael Porter Jr., but the Nets would almost certainly have to give up more for the rights to land Banchero, as the Magic would theoretically solve some of their 3-point shooting woes.

But if Porter sticks around in the event Banchero comes to town, the two could form a nice inside out duo, especially when Banchero draws multiple defenders his way down the lane.

Assuming Nic Claxton sticks around, it could be hard to have both Banchero and Claxton coexist in the same lineup, but the Nets could always add some 3-point shooters to have space the floor in that scenario.

With the stockpile of picks and young players the Nets have, they are well-positioned to offer the Magic a deal they may not be able to refuse.