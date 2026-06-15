Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Land Former All-NBA Guard for Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets are weighing Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the franchise.

After acquiring a first round pick for taking on his contract in a trade with the Denver Nuggets last year, the Nets could look to acquire even more first round picks in another deal involving Porter.

However, it would require the Nets to take on De'Aaron Fox's bloated contract in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, FanSided's Cal Durrett writes.

"A potential trade could see the Spurs trade Fox, the 20th pick in this year's draft, the Atlanta Hawks' 2027 first and the 2031 Sacramento Kings pick swap for Michael Porter Jr.," Durrett wrote. "Trading three firsts to get off of Fox's contract is a steep price to pay but ultimately worth it."

Fox put together some brutal performances late in the Spurs' postseason run. He struggled to shoot the ball with much efficiency and made some boneheaded decisions down the stretch of games.

However, Fox is still a player who just made the All-Star team this past season and is three seasons removed from being named to the All-NBA Third Team, so there is likely still enough juice in his legs to where he can still at least be a productive player for any team during the regular season.

Where it gets tricky, though, is that Fox is on the books for at least $49 million for the next four seasons, as he'll make over $61 million in the final year of his deal, when he'll be 32 years old.

The Nets already have several point guards on their roster, though none seem ready to handle the playmaking duties on a full-time basis just yet.

Egor Dëmin also looked considerably better in an offball role as a shooter and connector, especially benefiting from having a player get downhill and breaking down defenses.

Nolan Traoré figures to handle the starting point guard duties next season, unless the Nets select a guard in this upcoming draft and choose to give them the opportunity to run an offense right away.

If the Nets decide to pull off this trade though, it would almost certainly be for the picks, though Fox could at least bring a spark to a team in desperate need of one after several losing seasons.

However, it's hard to see the Nets taking on a superstar's salary with no superstar production to back it up.