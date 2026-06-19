Brooklyn Nets Should Target Utah Jazz Center Amid Free Agency Rumors

Ahead of restricted free agency, the Brooklyn Nets have the opportunity to become major disruptors this NBA offseason. They're one of a few teams that have enough cap space to lure prominent players away from their teams, already being linked to high-profile names.

Brooklyn is already linked to multiple stars ahead of free agency, and with the sixth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the front office has the blueprint to become competitive in 2027, which should attract players on the market.

While Austin Reaves and Jalen Duren have been thrown around in Nets rumors, they should consider targeting one player that aligns with their timeline. This should especially be considered amid recent contract disputes his team.

The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler are seemingly at an impasse after the organization's offer resulted in a "gulf," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The 24-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks across five games. The year prior, he put up 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a night on 66.3% shooting from the field.

"A gulf remains between restricted free agent center Walker Kessler and the Jazz after Utah put an offer worth roughly $140 million over five years on the table, sources told ESPN," MacMahon wrote.

"It would be the largest contract ever given to a center who had yet to be an All-Star. The Jazz have the right to match any offer sheet that Kessler signs as a restricted free agent."

Utah can match any offer Kessler receives this summer, but Brooklyn has the money to outbid everyone else and make the Jazz uncomfortable. According to MacMahon, they're doubtful to reach a rookie extension with star guard Keyonte George, despite a breakout season in which he averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.

If Utah wants to play cheap (or cheaper than expected), then the Nets should try to swipe the Jazz's young piece and make Kessler a part of their own core. Brooklyn is reportedly open to trading veteran center Nic Claxton for the right price, and the 7-foot-2 big man would be a fantastic replacement.

Keep an eye on the Nets as a team to swipe some of the bigger names on the market this free agency. With eyes to legitimately compete in 2027, Brooklyn has the flexibility and assets to move in any direction it pleases.