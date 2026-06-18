Potential Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton Suitors Amid Nets Trade Rumors

Legitimate trade buzz is finally starting to reach the Brooklyn Nets ahead of an NBA offseason that could bring many changes to the franchise and league in general.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Nets are open to trading veterans Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, but only for the right price. After one season in Brooklyn, Porter could be on the move once again, while Claxton's career-long tenure with the organization could come to a close.

Given the direction of the franchise, the Nets could benefit from parting ways with either player. Both are coming off the best offensive seasons of their careers and have rumored interest from teams around the NBA.

If Brooklyn shops its veteran duo, who could come calling? Here are three potential suitors for Porter and Claxton:

Michael Porter Jr.

Potential Fits: Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks

Porter has been in trade rumors for months after proving to be an efficient scorer despite the Nets' record. Having averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds on 46-36-86, the 27-year-old would be a major boost on a championship contender.

The Pistons and Warriors are obvious suitors due to their glaring offensive holes. Detroit is desperately needing a second on-ball scorer to Cade Cunningham, especially given Jalen Duren's disappointing playoff run and upcoming free agency.

As for Golden State, the organization is still trying to maximize the final chapter of Stephen Curry's career. With Jimmy Butler still recovering from an ACL tear, the rotation could use Porter's skill set, complementing Curry and Draymond Green in a fast-paced, three-point-heavy system.

The Bucks are a wild card here because of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz. Even if Milwaukee sends him to a different team, the Nets could enter the conversation as a third team, which could lead to Porter heading to the Bucks.

Nic Claxton

Potential Fits: Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets

If you've been a Nets fan for as long as Claxton has been with the organization, a departure feels long overdue. The starting center has been phenomenal in his tenure, but he deserves to compete at the highest level within the NBA.

The 27-year-old big man was more of a playmaker and ball-handler despite never really having that role in the past, averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. However, he's still an excellent pick-and-roll paint anchor, which makes him a great fit for the Lakers.

Los Angeles desperately needs someone to fit in a role alongside Luka Doncic, who thrived with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford with the Dallas Mavericks. Claxton fits that mold, being a better fit than Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes.

Meanwhile, the Warriors need legitimate rebounding in their rotation, lacking real strength at the five. Claxton may not be able to space the floor, but they need more of a presence inside the arc.

Lastly, Mike Scotto of HoopsHype recently hinted at a Claxton trade to Charlotte that could involve Coby White, someone Brooklyn has had interest in before. The Hornets would almost immediately boast one of the best center rooms in the Eastern Conference with Claxton, Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner.