Brooklyn Nets Sign Two Undrafted Free Agents to Exhibit-10 Contracts

The 2026 NBA Draft offered a three-course meal, giving shine to the first round picks, second round picks and the undrafted free agents. The Brooklyn Nets got their fill with three rookies selected within the 60 picks of the draft, but added to the total with two undrafted signees so far.

Brooklyn signed Saint Louis guard Dion Brown and Illinois forward Ben Humrichous to Exhibit-10 contracts following the draft. An Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA contract worth the minimum salary. It is primarily used to invite undrafted rookies to training camp and to incentivize them to join the Long Island Nets.

Both players are currently 23 years old, but Humrichous will turn 24 on July 28. Both will likely play for the Nets NBA Summer League team and have a chance at a two-way contract. The only player on such a contract thus far for Brooklyn is the 43rd overall pick, Tyler Bilodeau.

These undrafted free agent signings have low upside, but both have plenty of college experience at the high-major level. Here's a breakdown of what they could bring to the table.

Dion Brown

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens guards Dion Brown (13) and Trey Green (3) react on the bench against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

2025-26 Season Stats: 11.3 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 1.6 Ast, 0.9 Stl, 61.6% FG, 40% 3FG

Brown played at three different schools during his four-year college career. He began with two seasons at UMBC, where he broke out as a sophomore, averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on over 50% field goal shooting.

After a down year at Boston College, Brown wrapped up his college career with the Billikens. The most intriguing aspects of his game are his tenacity on the boards and defense at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, and his upside as a three-point shooter. He was efficient from distance last season, but on fewer than two attempts per game.

Ben Humrichous

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots over Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

2025-26 Season Stats: 5.8 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 0.8 Ast, 0.6 Blk, 38.3% FG, 36.1% 3FG

The Nets must see something in Humrichous because he's less of a known entity. That can be intriguing, but he's on the older side and hasn't been particularly special in any area of the game. Humrichous played three college seasons, each one showing a decrease in statistical output.

After starting his college career at the NAIA level, he showed out with Evansville as a sophomore. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 48.4% field goal shooting and 41.4% three-point shooting. He never strung together the same impact for the Fighting Illini, but he was a key contributor during his two seasons with the successful program.