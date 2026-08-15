Who Are the 5 Best Power Forwards in Brooklyn Nets History?

The Brooklyn Nets have had some physical, bruising power forwards in their team history to complement their small forwards.

Two of them have been selected No. 1 overall by the franchise.

Who are they? Let's take a look.

5. Armen Gilliam

Armen Gilliam played three seasons with the New Jersey Nets, finishing in the top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting his first two seasons.

His solid production off the bench earned him a starting role in his final season in New Jersey.

4. Kevin Garnett

Nov 15, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Garnett (2) rests his head on the basketball stanchion before playing Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Kevin Garnett spent less than two seasons in Brooklyn and his best days were clearly behind him, he still won over the hearts of Nets fans in his short and sweet stay.

KG willingly bought into his role as a small ball center in then-Nets coach Jason Kidd's system, helping the team rally from a 10-21 record to a 44-38 record by season's end.

His on court production may not have matched his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, but the fire and intensity he brought most certainly never went anywhere.

3. Kenyon Martin

Unknown location, 2000; USA; FILE PHOTO; New Jersey Nets forward Kenyon Martin (6) sits on the bench during the 2000 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenyon Martin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, eventually forming a dynamic duo with Jason Kidd during their time in New Jersey.

J-Kidd routinely set K-Mart up for some slick alley-oop finishes and powerful jams, which was on full display during their run to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Martin's intimidation, physicality and versatility helped him lock down the paint and perimeter on defense, as he earned Defensive Player of the Year twice with the Nets.

2. Derrick Coleman

Derrick Coleman was selected No. 1 overall by New Jersey in 1990, winning Rookie of the Year and being named to the All-NBA Third Team twice as a Net.

Coleman helped the Nets get to the playoffs three times and consistently performed well, averaging no less than 22 points per game all three years.

1. Buck Williams

Jan. 6, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Buck Williams against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 102-77. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buck Williams has the second-most points (10,440) in Nets history, as he was the franchise's all-time leading scorer for nearly 30 years.

Williams garnered MVP votes in four of his eight seasons in New Jersey, including his rookie season.

Williams, who helped the Nets get to the playoffs five times, was known for being a reliable scorer, rebounder and a defensive anchor capable of bodying up against other bruising big men.