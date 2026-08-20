Brooklyn Nets' Young Backcourt Could Lead to Varied Results in 2026-27

The Brooklyn Nets are set for another interesting season, and their backcourt could be the toughest to predict in the league.

Over the past few years, the Nets have mostly been looking to stay at the bottom of the standings and tank their way to a high pick. Of course, that hasn’t exactly worked out for Brooklyn, as its rebuild has featured some of its picks headed elsewhere and an overall lack of lottery luck when it has kept its pick.

Despite some of their misfortunes when it comes to their first-round picks, the Nets have still landed on their feet, with Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin to show for their struggles over the past two seasons. As the Nets pivot into trying for a postseason berth, that backcourt could be the key to success.

Denim is certainly a wildcard in the league after his rookie season, showcasing a seemingly reliable outside shot while putting together some solid all-around play. Averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season, Denim could become a real difference-maker for Brooklyn if he can build on his first year.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about next season for Brooklyn will be the debut of Demin’s backcourt mate. Using the sixth pick in this year’s draft to select Brown, the former Louisville guard could be a pillar of the Nets’ future.

Playing alongside Demin, Brown will be looking to continue his stellar play from his time in college. In his lone year at Louisville, he averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists, making him a Rookie of the Year dark horse if he can keep up that production.

However, relying on two young guards to lead the starting backcourt could have mixed results, especially considering the Nets’ situation. Brooklyn will still be valuing development, but working through the rookie and sophomore mistakes of Demin and Brown could be costly to its postseason chances.

The Nets’ situation at guard also won’t change much when those two are off the floor, as Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf should be headlining the team’s backcourt depth in their second seasons. The talent should be enough to make Brooklyn’s backcourt more than viable, but its youth could be a real issue if things start spiraling at any point in the season.

The Nets should be incredibly excited about their backcourt moving forward, but it can’t ignore the growing pains that will almost certainly come along with it.